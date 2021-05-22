One Migrant Dead, Brother Rescued in Remote Texas Border Sector

Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant and recovered the body of his brother in the remote Big Bend Sector this week. The two men became lost in the vast wilderness area.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin tweeted an image from a search and rescue helicopter crew who found a lost migrant and his deceased brother earlier this week.

“Crossing the border illegally is very dangerous and in this instance, life threatening,” Chief McGoffin said in a tweet. “Multiple agencies and assets worked together to locate and rescue an undocumented individual and recover his deceased brother. Do not put your life at risk.”

Crossing the border illegally is very dangerous and in this instance, life threatening. Multiple agencies and assets worked together to locate and rescue an undocumented individual and recover his deceased brother. Do not put your life at risk. Great work by all! @TxDPS pic.twitter.com/idBzugqs73 — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 21, 2021

Officials in the Big Bend Sector reported increasing numbers of migrant crossings in what is usually the quietest sector of the southwest border with Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety law enforcement officers teamed up with Border Patrol agents in this sector earlier this week to apprehend numerous large groups of migrants near Van Horn, Texas, McGoffin tweeted.

Big Bend Sector often partners with local and state agencies to secure America’s borders and safeguard our communities. Van Horn agents recently partnered with the @TxDPS to apprehend numerous large groups. Great work! #honorfirst pic.twitter.com/zHZEFwlvlZ — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) May 19, 2021

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended 19,980 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. This is up from 4,070 the previous year — a 391 percent increase.

The majority of those apprehended are single adults (18,336). However, a concerning statistic is the 278 percent increase in the number of single minors. This jumped from 276 in FY20 to 601 this year to date.