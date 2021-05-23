105 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Apprehended in Single Arizona Border Crossing

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants who illegally crossed the border last week near San Miguel, Arizona. Officials reported 105 of the 124 migrants as unaccompanied minors.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin tweeted images of a large group of migrants apprehended Monday night near San Miguel. The group consisted of 124 migrants including 105 unaccompanied children.

A group of 124 migrants surrendered to #BorderPatrol agents near San Miguel, AZ, early Monday morning. Although the majority of #Tucson Sector apprehensions this fiscal year are single adults, this group contained 105 unaccompanied children. @USBPChief pic.twitter.com/haZDqAGdMB — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 19, 2021

Modlin stated that Tucson Sector agents normally apprehend groups of single adults. This group of unaccompanied children was outside the norm.

During Fiscal Year 21, which began on October 1, 2020, through the end of April, Tucson Sector agents apprehended just over 100,000 migrants — an increase of 167 percent over the previous year’s 37,559. Of those, only 8,967 were unaccompanied minors.

Also last week, Douglas Station agents assigned to the horse patrol unit encountered a group of 32 Mexican nationals who illegally crossed the border near the Arizona/New Mexico state line in the southeast corner of the state.

The Douglas Station’s #Horse Patrol Unit arrested a group of 32 migrants after illegally crossing the border near the #AZ / #NM state line. The 32 Mexican Nationals utilized camouflage clothing to blend into the surrounding vegetation. pic.twitter.com/7q1GKsvF9w — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 21, 2021

Modlin tweeted a photo showing the migrants wearing camouflage clothing in an attempt to blend into the surroundings.

Earlier this month, Modlin welcomed the newest members of the sector’s horse patrol units.

Introducing #Tucson Sector’s newest #Horse Patrol Unit members. Agents from the Tucson and Douglas Stations passed an extensive certification course to become certified riders. Horse Patrol is a long standing #USBP tradition, dating back to 1924. #Congratulations @PBR pic.twitter.com/X5lI8HwDT2 — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) May 17, 2021