206 Migrants Apprehended in Single Group near Border in Texas

Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a large group of migrants after they illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas.

Weslaco Station agents patrolling the border Sunday night received information about a large group crossing the Rio Grande near Hidalgo. Responding agents found 206 migrants who illegally entered the United States, according to information provided by Rio Grande Sector Border Patrol agents.

Large groups get larger! #RGV agents encounter one group of 206 migrants in Hidalgo, Texas. The group consisted of 164 families, 35 unaccompanied children and 7 single adults. They came from the countries Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Belize. pic.twitter.com/a2UiVjBOLI — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) May 25, 2021

Agents identified 35 members of the group as unaccompanied migrant children. Another 164 were family units, officials stated. Only seven were identified as single adults who will likely be returned to Mexico under Title 42 Coronavirus protection protocols put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Trump administration.

Officials reported the migrants as citizens of “Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Belize, and United States.”

The agents transported the migrants to a Border Patrol facility for processing.

Rio Grande Sector agents continue to receive large groups of migrants illegally crossing the border. Earlier this month, McAllen Station agents apprehended groups of 132 and 107 migrants in a single weekend, Breitbart Texas reported.