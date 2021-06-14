GRAPHIC — Mexican Border State Prosecutor Clings to Life After Failed Assassination

A Mexican border state prosecutor who targeted cartel figures is fighting to stay alive after she was wounded in an assassination attempt.

The attack took place over the weekend in downtown Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas. According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by law enforcement sources in Tamaulipas, Janeth Gallardo Florencia, 50, was inside an armored Jeep Cherokee when two gunmen pulled up on a single motorcycle. One shot her once in the neck while another waited as the getaway driver. It remains unclear if the gunman managed to open a door or if Gallardo was getting out at the time.

Gallardo received threats in the past over her work. She was one of the prosecutors who focused on bringing charges against key members of the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas. She was also threatened by Mario Otoniel Garza Mendez aka “Tony Mendez,” a regional leader of a new organization called Cartel X. Investigators believe that despite being in prison, Tony Mendez continues to relay orders to associates.

The attack comes amid substantial tension in the region as criminal organizations continue to fight for control of lucrative drug distribution territories and smuggling routes.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.