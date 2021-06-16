Mexican Border State Police Probe Fatal Bus Crash for Cartel Involvement

Authorities in the border state of Tamaulipas are looking into a fatal crash which killed 12 individuals in transit from Matamoros to Monterrey, Nuevo Leon. While the case is currently classified as a simple crash, one theory suggests cartel gunmen tried to stop the vehicle or were giving chase prior to impact.

The crash took place Tuesday at approximately 4 am local time along the Libramiento II Loop in Reynosa when a passenger bus from the Futura line rolled over. Law enforcement sources say 12 passengers died and 10 more sustained injuries.

Relatives of passengers claim the bus was attacked by cartel gunmen before the rollover. Law enforcement sources add they were looking into those allegations but found no evidence of foul play as of now.

Most of the passengers were from a hospital in Matamoros (IMMS) and were being moved to Monterrey for specialized care, authorities note. The incident comes as the Reynosa faction of the Gulf Cartel wages a fierce turf war with a splinter group from Matamoros. This turf war has led to regular shootouts and carjackings in the eastern and southern parts of Reynosa.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.C. Sanchez” and “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.