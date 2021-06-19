Deported Sex Offenders Arrested After Crossing into Multiple Border Sectors

Border Patrol agents in multiple southern border sectors arrested several previously deported sex offenders after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents detected a group of three migrants on Tuesday evening after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Arizona, according to information provided by Border Patrol officials in Arizona. The agents arrived at the location and arrested the three migrants.

The agents transported the migrants to a processing center where a records check identified one of the men, 37-year-old Juan Nunez-Tavarez, as a four-time previously deported sex offender.

A Texas court convicted the Mexican national for indecency with a child: sexual contact, officials stated. The court sentenced him to two years in state prison.

The agents arrested Nunez-Tavarez for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

In Southeast Texas, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 53 migrants who illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas, on June 16. The agents transported the group to the station for processing.

A biometric background investigation identified one of the men embedded in the group, a Salvadoran national, as an MS-13 gang member.

A short time later, McAllen Station agents apprehended another group of 17 migrants in a nearby section of the border. During processing, agents identified one of the men as a Salvadoran citizen. Criminal history records revealed the man received a conviction in New York for Rape-3rd Degree, officials reported. ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations agents deported the man following his six-year prison sentence.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents also identified a previously deported sex offender attempting to illegally re-enter the United States on the same day.

At approximately 9 a.m., Calexico Border Patrol Station agents encountered a man who illegally crossed the border one mile west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The agents transported him to the station where they identified him as a previously deported sex offender.

Agents frequently find an arrest previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens.