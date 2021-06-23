EXCLUSIVE: Former Acting CBP Commissioner Slams Biden Admin for Forcing Border Patrol Chief into Retirement

Former Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan shared his frustration with the Biden Administration over the forced retirement of Rodney Scott, Chief of the United States Border Patrol.

According to a senior level source within CBP, Chief Rodney Scott received a letter ordering him to resign, retire, or relocate to another position within the agency on Wednesday. The source says Scott announced his forced retirement from the agency to Border Patrol Leadership shortly after.

Morgan, who served as Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under President Trump and was the chief of Border Patrol before that, is keenly aware of the challenges facing the agency.

“It’s outrageous … Chief Scott epitomizes what we expect and demand from non-political career employees,” Morgan told Breitbart Texas.

He expressed his contempt for the move further:

DHS Secretary Mayorkas has once again demonstrated his contempt for anyone who will not be bullied or roll over and become nothing more than a puppet to implement this administration’s open border policies. It’s disrespectful to the men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol and devoid of any common sense to remove their Chief while they are being forced to respond to the worst border crisis we’ve seen in decades.

Scott served the Border Patrol for more than 29 years and was formerly the Chief Patrol Agent of the El Centro Sector. Scott was viewed, according to the source, as an “Agent’s Agent.”

Recently, as reported by Breitbart Texas, Scott resisted some changes proposed by the Biden Administration that were political in nature. Scott objected at the time to what he felt was politicization of the agency by forcing terminology changes for apprehended foreign nationals.

Chief Scott led the agency during its busiest period for migrant entries in nearly 20 years. Scott faced limitations on communication with national media put in place by the Biden Administration. Sources at the time told Breitbart Texas the muzzle was difficult for Scott and other senior leaders to accept.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.