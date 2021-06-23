VIDEO: State Cops Hunt Cartel Gunmen After Mexican Border City Terror Attack

State police and Mexican Navy forces clashed with Gulf Cartel gunmen in the days following a terrorist attack which killed 15 innocent border city civilians. Gunmen roamed Reynosa, Tamaulipas, targeting innocent bystanders and motorists to spread fear as rival factions of the cartel fight for control of the region.

On Wednesday morning, citizen journalists recorded one of the clashes as state police engaged gunmen along one of the city’s main avenues.

#VIDEO: Tiroteo en Reynosa, @gobtam. Así se la rifó la Policía estatal en la colonia Cumbres, donde tras este enfrentamiento detuvo a 2 presuntos miembros del cártel del Golfo. pic.twitter.com/gPSyZn7iLD — Antonio Nieto (@siete_letras) June 23, 2021

A second video shows gunmen running through an open field as police chase and manage to arrest two.

On Saturday, gunmen rolled into the east side of Reynosa from nearby Rio Bravo and began attacking unarmed bystanders. The violence spread for several hours as state police tried to intervene. The situation was worsened since Mexico’s National Guard and Army did not engage.

The terror attack was attributed to the Ciclones and Escorpiones groups from the Matamoros faction of the Gulf Cartel. According to Tamaulipas Attorney General Irving Barrios, Saturday’s attack was meant to cause instability in the area.

Since the shootout, Reynosa sees daily clashes as police confront gunmen on the eastern and south sides of the city. Although Mexico’s federal government deployed a large contingent of National Guardsmen to the city, they are garnering criticism for typically avoiding confrontations.

