Texas Highway Patrol Helicopter Helps Border Patrol Secure Large Narcotics Seizure

As part of Operation Lone Star, a Texas Highway Patrol flight crew was able to assist in the arrest of eight suspected cartel smugglers and seize 530 pounds of marijuana. The interdiction took place near Van Horn earlier this month in a rugged area near the border. The aircraft was called into service due to the remote area being inaccessible by four-wheeled vehicles.

The flight crew, attached to Texas Department of Public Safety’s Aircraft Operations Division (AOD), was deployed to assist a Customs and Border Protection Air Unit in the search for a group of migrants suspected of entering the United States illegally. The DPS AOD flight crew aided in transporting Border Patrol agents into the rough terrain and provided air support as Agents tracked the suspected migrants.

Border Patrol agents were able to arrest eight individuals in short order. The AOD aircraft crew spotted four large bundles of marijuana as well. The DPS AOD crew landed and seized the bundles. A short while later, the Customs and Border Protection aircraft crew located another four bundles.

According to Border Patrol, the cooperative effort netted 530 pounds of marijuana with a street value of nearly $500,000.

Since March, Texas Department of Public Safety personnel and the Texas Army National Guard troops working Operation Lone Star has made more than 1,870 criminal arrests and more than 45,800 migrant apprehensions or referrals. Additionally, there have been 433 vehicle pursuits, and DPS has seized more than 620 pounds of cocaine and meth, 151 firearms, and $1.6 million cash.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.