EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Texas Highway Patrolmen Detain 31K Migrants Since March

CATARINA, Texas — On Wednesday, Texas State Troopers working under Operation Lone Star interdicted a migrant smuggling venture. The troopers arrested a female driver transporting four illegal immigrants on Highway 83.

The female driver and passengers were turned over to Border Patrol for processing and possible criminal prosecution. Operation Lonestar involves the deployment of 1,000 State Troopers and Army National Guard to border areas.

From March 4 through May 6, Troopers made more than 30,500 migrant referrals to Border Patrol. They also interdicted more than $1 million cash, 62 firearms, and at least 3 tons of marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine.

One of Texas’ Top 10 Fugitives has also been found, officials say.

The increase in presence has benefited smaller law enforcement entities dealing with a spike in organized migrant smuggling activities.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.