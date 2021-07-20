15K Migrants Apprehended in One Week in Busiest U.S. Border Sector

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 15,000 migrants in a single week, officials reported Tuesday. The Rio Grande Valley is consistently the busiest of the nine southwestern border sectors.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted on Tuesday that his agents apprehended more than 15,000 migrants in just one week. Over the past weekend alone, agents assigned to a single Border Patrol station (Rio Grande City) apprehended 736 migrants in just three groups.

SPIKE IN LARGE GROUPS- RGV #USBP Agents encounter the largest group this fiscal year. 298 migrants in a single group illegally entered through La Grulla, Texas. 15K+ migrants were apprehended in the RGV in one week.https://t.co/TmyGPIVkUX pic.twitter.com/MzTkEx68gh — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) July 20, 2021

This sector is consistently the busiest along the entire U.S.-Mexico Border, reports indicate. So far this fiscal year, agents in this sector apprehended 331,661 migrants, an increase of 461 percent over last year’s 59,083. Apprehensions in this sector account for nearly 31 percent of this year’s total of 1,076,242. The next closest sector in terms of apprehensions is the Del Rio Sector with nearly 150,000 apprehensions (an increase of more than 500 percent over last year).

So far this year, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended 131,380 family units, an increase of 1,283 over the same period last year. Other demographics included 154,604 single adults, a 265 percent increase, and 45,679 unaccompanied minors, an increase of 536 percent, according to the June Southwest Border Encounters Report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Friday.

More than one-third of the apprehended migrants, 128,675, are listed in the report as citizens of Honduras. This is followed by Guatemala (72,736), Mexico (62,682), and El Salvador (24,218).

Breitbart Texas reported on July 17 that more than 730,000 migrants were apprehended after illegally crossing the border in the five Texas-based Border Patrol sectors. The apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley Sector account for more than 45 percent of the Texas-based sectors.

The numbers above clearly illustrate the disproportionate burden placed on Texans as a direct result of the Biden administration’s changes in border security and immigration policies. From February, Biden’s first full month in office, until June, migrant apprehensions increased from 97,639 to 178,416 — an increase of nearly 83 percent. More than two-thirds of those apprehensions took place in Texas-based Border Patrol sectors.

During President Biden’s roughly first five months in office, February 1 to June 30, Border Patrol agents apprehended 791,571 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

