WATCH: 85 Migrants Illegally Cross Border into Arizona Desert

Surveillance video released by Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials revealed a group of 85 migrants illegally entering the U.S. late last week. The group included 35 children.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris Clem tweeted video of 85 migrants illegally crossing the Mexican border into Arizona. The crossing took place near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal on the morning of August 5.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 85 migrants near County 17th Street and the Salinity Canal early this morning after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States. The group consisted of 50 adults and 35 children. pic.twitter.com/gRXqF3GdNl — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) August 5, 2021

Clem said the group of migrants consisted of 35 children and 50 adults. The nationalities of the migrants were not disclosed.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2020, Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 60,000 migrants. This represents an increase of more than 800 percent over the same period in Fiscal Year 2020, according to the June Southwest Border Land Encounters report. The July numbers are expected to be released later this week.

The largest group of these migrants fell into the Family Unit Aliens category, according to the report. Agents apprehended 28,349 family units. This compares to only 2,579 the year before.

Agents also apprehended 27,779 single adults, the report states. This compares to only 3,463 in FY2020.

Unaccompanied minors accounted for an additional 3,757 migrants — up from 553 the year before.

By the end of June, the last numbers available, agents along all nine of the southwest border sectors apprehended a total of 1,076,242. Unofficial numbers recently reported by national media outlets predict more than 200,000 additional migrants were apprehended in July.

