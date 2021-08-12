Outgoing Border Patrol Chief Promises to Fight for Agents from Outside Government

On Thursday, the retiring Chief of the United States Border Patrol delivered remarks to employees as he stood in the foreground of the Washington Monument. Chief Scott departs the agency during an unprecedented crisis.

Chief Scott will see his final day in the agency on Friday. At that time, Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz will rise to take over when the agency is facing its toughest challenge, dealing with thousands of migrants illegally entering the country daily.

Chief Scott, extremely popular with the rank-and-file, is stepping down at the request of the Biden Administration and was delivered a three “R” letter. The letter advised the Senior Executive Service member he must retire, resign, or relocate. In bureaucratic effect, it is a request for the leader to step down.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Scott was hesitant to embrace what he believed to be the politicization of the agency by the new administration earlier this year–a move that may have led to the administration asking him to step down. He tells employees in the video he has confidence in the leadership team he leaves behind and specifically endorses Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz, his successor.

Scott reminds employees to personally look after one another during the crisis and remember their national security mission involves mitigating threats to the United States posed by criminal aliens and other migrants involved in human trafficking or other nefarious intentions.

Scott describes the current border crisis as one that involves “massive amounts of smuggling going on” and pledges to fight for the agents from a slightly “different angle” going forward.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.