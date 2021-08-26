120 Migrants Apprehended After Crossing Border into Arizona

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 120 migrants from four countries who illegally crossed the Mexican border into Arizona. The agents apprehended the migrants came from two groups apprehended within a 48-hour period.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin tweeted images of two large groups of migrants apprehended near Sasabe, Arizona, during a 48-hour period this week. The images show more than 100 unaccompanied migrant children, the chief stated.

In the past 48 hours, #Tucson Sector agents encountered two large groups near Sasabe, #AZ. More than 120 migrants from Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and El Salvador were taken into custody, including more than 100 unaccompanied migrant children. pic.twitter.com/YV2BnLmq2i — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 25, 2021

Chief Modlin reported the 120 migrants came to the United States from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. The groups included more than 100 unaccompanied alien children.

The incidents took place at about the same time Tucson Sector agents found a group of migrants being smuggled in a fake Border Patrol vehicle, Breitbart Texas reported. In that incident, the chief reported the apprehension of ten migrants.

This is not a Border Patrol vehicle. @HSIPhoenix and #BorderPatrol agents from #Tucson Station foiled a smuggling attempt using a cloned vehicle and a fake uniform. The driver and 10 migrants were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/tpl4cLkUhE — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) August 24, 2021

The driver of the fake Border Patrol SUV reportedly wore a fake uniform, Modlin stated. The agents placed all ten migrants and the driver in custody.

“This is not a new tactic, it has been done in the past with Border Patrol vehicles, construction vehicles, Forest Service vehicles, etc.,” Tucson Sector Border Patol officials told Breitbart Texas. “It does not happen often, but it goes to show what the smuggling organizations attempt to get their “goods” across.”