Migrant Dies After Fall from Arizona Border Wall

On Wednesday, Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona, found a migrant unconscious at the base of a border wall section. Agents were able to determine the migrant had fallen 30 feet as he attempted to illegally enter the United States. The responding agents provided emergency care and summoned paramedics. The 18-year-old Mexican national did not survive the incident.

The fall occurred along County 10 ½ Street near a river trail. The migrant was transferred by Rural Metro paramedics in Yuma to a Phoenix hospital via life flight. Despite the advanced care provided, the trauma proved fatal.

This is the second incident involving a fall from the border wall in recent days. On Saturday, agents responded to an emergency call made by a female migrant who injured herself after falling. The 39-year-old Mexican national suffered severe injuries and was ultimately transferred to a Phoenix hospital.

Despite the obvious danger, migrants continue to scale the structure. According to the Border Patrol, a person who falls from the 30-foot wall reaches a terminal velocity of 30 miles per hour. The impact is equivalent to a pedestrian being hit by a bus at the same speed. The threshold for survivability of most pedestrian-vehicle collisions is 25 mph or less.

Extreme summer temperatures are also proving deadly for migrants. The Yuma Sector has experienced a spike in traffic and corresponding heat injuries. Agents made more than 2,700 migrant apprehensions between Friday and Monday. The sector also responded to five 911 calls that involved two migrant deaths and serious medical emergencies.

Border Patrol migrant apprehensions in the Yuma Sector have steadily risen during the hottest months of the year. Between May and August, apprehensions rose from 12,000 to nearly 17,000 in August.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.