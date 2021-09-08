Distressed Migrant Rescued in Arizona Desert near Border

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a distressed migrant in the Arizona desert. The migrant had to be airlifted to a regional hospital.

Ajo Station Border Patrol agents located a man from El Salvador near Lukeville, Arizona, according to a tweet from Tucson Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Sabri Y. Dikman on Tuesday. The agents determined the migrant needed emergency medical care.

While patrolling a remote area near Lukeville, #AZ, Ajo Station #BorderPatrol agents located a migrant from El Salvador requiring emergency medical care. The migrant was transported by air ambulance to Goodyear and survived. Excellent work #SavingLives. pic.twitter.com/6XtUxvM3fj — Sabri Y. Dikman (@USBPChiefTCA) September 7, 2021

An air ambulance arrived on the scene and transported the Salvadoran national to a hospital in Goodyear, Arizona. The migrant recovered from his exposure to the Arizona heat and lack of water.

The apprehension of migrants in the Tucson Sector continues to increase. In July, the latest figures available from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 18,000 migrants. Those included 1,715 family units and 2,000 unaccompanied minors.

As the Labor Day weekend kicked off, agents patrolling near San Miguel, Arizona, apprehended 93 migrants in a single group, Breitbart Texas reported. That group included 83 unaccompanied minors — mostly between the ages of 15 and 17 years of age.

So far this year, Tucson Sector agents apprehended a total of 156,756 migrants, a 207 percent increase from the previous year. Officials reported that 132,000 of those migrants were Single Adults (up 271 percent), 9,937 were family units (down 4.7 percent), and more than 14,000 were unaccompanied alien children (up 198 percent).

The latest apprehension figures from CBP will likely be released later this week.

