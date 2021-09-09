EXCLUSIVE: Gulf Cartel Lieutenant Controlling Migrant Corridor to Texas Arrested in Mexico

Mexican authorities arrested a Gulf Cartel lieutenant who oversaw smuggling routes to Texas. The cartel figure was staying at a hotel in the border state of Nuevo Leon.

The arrest took place this week at a hotel in the industrial areal of Monterrey, where soldiers and detectives with the Nuevo Leon State Investigations Agency found Eduardo “El Cucaracho” Enriquez Borbón. Authorities had El Cucaracho on a federal arrest warrant for organized crime and is being investigated for his role in fueling the turf war between the Metros and Ciclones factions of the Gulf Cartel.

El Cucaracho previously operated in his home state of Sonora. Authorities arrested him there in 2013 following a shootout with police, Infonogales reported at the time.

While the arrest has been kept quiet by Mexican authorities, Breitbart Texas was able to confirm details through U.S. law enforcement sources operating in country. Enriquez Borbon is described as one of the key figures in moving migrants and drugs through Nuevo Leon to the areas west of the border city of Reynosa. El Cucaracho is described as a close ally of César “El Primito” Morfín, the current leader of the Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel.

Although El Primito runs the Gulf Cartel in Reynosa, he does not live there and is constantly moving to avoid capture or assassination. He spent time hiding in Monterrey, where Breitbart Texas reported exclusively that a group of hitmen from the CDN faction of Los Zetas were trying to find and kill him.

El Cucaracho also was an ally of the recently killed Gulf Cartel enforcer known as “Calamardo or Metro 27,” Jose Alfredo Hernandez Campos, who controlled migrant and drug crossing points west of Reynosa. Rival Gulf Cartel commanders killed El Calamardo in recent days as part of yet another internal rift.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Gerald “Tony” Aranda is an international journalist with more than 20 years of experience working in high-risk areas for print and broadcast news outlets investigating organized crime, corruption, and drug trafficking in the U.S. and Mexico. In 2016, Gerald took up the pseudonym of “Tony” when he joined Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project. Since then, he has come out of the shadows and become a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.