Police Face Vaccine Mandates as 207 Die from COVID-19 This Year

At least 207 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty as a result of COVID-19, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. Officers around the nation now face COVID-vaccination mandates.

The Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP) reports that at least 207 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty during the first nine months of the year from exposure to the coronavirus. The number could be much higher as federal law enforcement officials, including U.S. Customs and Border Protection, do not release COVID-19 deaths for privacy reasons.

The 207 COVID-related deaths this year is nearly double all other causes of line-of-duty casualties this year. So far, 44 died from hostile gunfire. The next largest category is officers who died in crashes and from heart attacks (14 each).

In all of 2020, 245 officers died from the COVID-19 illness. These deaths also exceeded all other causes of line-of-duty deaths for law enforcement officers, the ODMP reports.

“They’re going to get infected, because they have more contact with people than most,” Vincent Racaniello, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University told the Washington Post. “It doesn’t work any other way.”

When the COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, the national Fraternal Order of Police pushed for law enforcement officers to have “expedited access,” the article continues.