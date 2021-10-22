Two Female Tourists Shot to Death at Mexican Beach Town Bar

Two female tourists visiting Mexico’s famed beach hotspot Tulum died at a bar after being caught in the crossfire of a cartel shootout. Three more tourists sustained gunshot injuries.

The shooting took place between rival gunmen fighting over the sale of drugs, the Quintana Roo Attorney General’s Office (FGE) revealed in a prepared statement. Five tourists described by local outlets as German and Indian nationals were caught in the crossfire.

#Comunicado2072021Z1 | Inicia FGE Quintana Roo carpeta de investigación sobre los hechos ocurridos en #Tulum en donde dos personas de origen extranjero perdieron la vida y tres más resultaron lesionadas por arma de fuego al interior de un establecimiento.https://t.co/wd0p2pchQd pic.twitter.com/LKXHonrGQ8 — Fiscalía General QR (@FGEQuintanaRoo) October 21, 2021

According to the FGE, the shooting took place on Wednesday night at a bar called La Malquerida. One of the female victims died at the scene, while the second died at a hospital. The three other victims are also being treated.

Authorities have not revealed how many gunmen took part, but described the incident as a turf fight between rival cartel “cells.” Authorities later found one of the suspected gunmen at a hospital where he was being treated for a gunshot.

Tulum, is approximately 80 miles south of Cancun. The area sees heavy international tourism for its beaches and archeological sites.

The once peaceful state of Quintana Roo has seen a dramatic rise in violence in recent years as rival cartels fight for control of the lucrative drug and sex trade serving visitors. The region is also a prime corridor for moving migrants from countries other than Central America.

