Soldiers Rescue Kidnapping Victim, Kill 6 Cartel Gunmen in Mexican Border City

Mexican soldiers rescued a kidnapping victim after a fierce shootout with cartel gunmen in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. Soldiers killed six from the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas.

The shootout took place last week when a convoy of Mexican soldiers patrolling the city spotted CDN-Los Zetas gunmen in the Anahuac neighborhood. According to military sources consulted by Breitbart Texas, the troops fought off the attack, killing six gunmen riding in a Ford F-150. Five of the six wore vests with the CDN-Los Zetas logo.

Authorities rescued 34-year-old Pedro Gomez Vasquez who was tied up on the floor of the vehicle. The victim sustained injuries and authorities rushed him to a hospital.

Gomez Vasquez told authorities he was kidnapped when leaving his workplace near International Bridge 2.

The CDN-Los Zetas have sparked a wave of terror within Nuevo Laredo and are linked to kidnappings and forced disappearances. The organization recently captured U.S. citizens and Texas residents with complete impunity.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.