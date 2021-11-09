Migrant Group Rescued in California Desert near Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants who became lost in the Jacumba Wilderness near the California border with Mexico. One of the female migrants required medical attention.

Dispatchers in the El Centro Sector Communication center received information Sunday night about a group of migrants who became lost after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Southern California, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The migrants claimed to be in distress and requested assistance to the area located near Ocotillo, California.

#Rescued ⛑ CBP AMO pilot spotted an undocumented female in distress who was trying to get their attention using her flashlight. #USBP BORSTAR agents immediately responded and began searching for her. Another life saved working together with @CBPAMO.#SAR #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/udgZAKpIjv — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) November 8, 2021

The dispatchers sent Border Patrol agents and a Department of Defense helicopter crew to begin a search and rescue operation. Using GPS technology, the aircrew found the location of the missing migrants within about 15 minutes and guided Border Patrol agents to the location.

The agents identified the migrants as Mexican nationals — three females, one male. One of the females said she was unable to talk due to dehydration.

An agent provided her with medical attention to address the symptoms of dehydration. The agents then called for EMS assistance. EMS personnel determined the woman was no longer in need of medical attention.

Agents took the four migrants to the El Centro Processing Center.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have already rescued three migrants in the first few weeks of the new fiscal year.