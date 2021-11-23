Small Children Abandoned near Texas Border by Human Smugglers

Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector found two small children along the Rio Grande.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents encountered two small children left abandoned by human smugglers along the riverbank of the Rio Grande on Sunday. Del Rio Sector officials tweeted a photo of the five-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister.

These two Honduran children were left in the hands of human smugglers, only to be abandoned alone on the riverbank Sunday afternoon. When asked about their parents, the 5 and 7-year-olds claimed their mother remained in Honduras. Great work by all those involved! pic.twitter.com/lkhNCLojYw — Chief Patrol Agent Del Rio Texas (@USBPChiefDRT) November 22, 2021

Border Patrol agents asked the children about the whereabouts of their parents. The children told the agents their mother stayed in Honduras.

The Rio Grande Valley continues as the busiest sector with the apprehension of 45,234 migrants in October.

During the first month of the new fiscal year, October, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 28,000 migrants. These apprehensions make the Del Rio Sector the second busiest of the nine southwest border sectors, according to the October Southwest Land Border Encounters report released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after hours earlier this week.

Between last Friday and Monday, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 1,500 migrants. Officials report many of the large groups are now crossing at night. This tactic makes it easier for the migrants to be swept away by the swift-moving currents of the Rio Grande, officials stated.