Supplier of Luxury Armored Vehicles for Politicians Killed in Northern Mexico

Gunmen shot and killed a prominent businessman who was previously linked to Mexican politicians by supplying them with luxurious armored vehicles. The business figure was also accused of funneling money from fuel theft schemes into political campaigns.

On Monday afternoon, gunmen entered a barbershop in the luxurious suburb of San Pedro, Nuevo Leon, and killed Sergio Carmona Angulo, Televisa reported. Carmona lived in the Monterrey area but had businesses and ties to the border city of Reynosa. No arrests have been made in the case and authorities have not released a motive.

Carmona made recent headlines in Mexico when news outlets revealed the Mayor of Ciudad Victoria, Eduardo Gattas, was driving an armored luxury SUV owned by Carmona’s company Permart Industrial Group. Gattas is from the MORENA Party, led by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The scandal came after Lopez Obrador spoke out against a life of luxury following another incident where a top financial crimes investigative figure was outed for hosting a posh wedding.

Since the scandal of Gattas and the SUV, other politicians from MORENA have been exposed for driving fancy armored SUVs provided by Carmona.

According to Vanguardia, Carmona was accused in Tamaulipas by political parties of illegally funding campaigns for MORENA. The publication also revealed that Carmona was under investigation by Mexico’s Financial Intelligence Unit in connection with the international theft of oil and fuel products.

