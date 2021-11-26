Armed Migrant Assaults Border Patrol Agent in Arizona

A migrant armed with a pistol and other weapons assaulted an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent. At one point, the migrant attempted to wield a machete.

El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino tweeted a photo showing the assortment of weapons found on a man who allegedly assaulted an agent. The agent subdued the man without incident.

#ARMED subject assaults #USBP agent.‼️Our agent was assaulted by a man carrying several weapons in his backpack. During the encounter, the man tried to reach for a machete. The agent was able to subdue the subject w/o incident. We also found a loaded handgun in his pant pocket. pic.twitter.com/YEWOWhZGk6 — USBP Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino (@USBPChiefELC) November 23, 2021

Following the migrant’s apprehension, a search uncovered a pistol, hatchet, and other weapons.

Border Patrol agents remain among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers. During Fiscal Year 2021, more than 200 agents were assaulted.

Recent statistics confirming the number of assaults on agents for this fiscal year are not currently available on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website.

During October, the first month of this fiscal year, El Centro Sector agents apprehended more than 5,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. This sector, protected in large part by border wall systems, is the second lowest of the nine southwest border sectors, the Southwest Land Border Encounters Report shows. Nearly 90 percent of those apprehended in the sector were single adults.

The overwhelming majority of those apprehended were single adult Mexican nationals, CBP officials reported. Just over 500 were classified as family units or unaccompanied minors.