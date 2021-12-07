EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Facilities in Yuma at 800% COVID-19 Capacity

Breitbart Texas reviewed detention records for the Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona, showing the sector is currently detaining more than 2,800 migrants at stations and processing facilities. The sector, according to a source within CBP, is detaining three times their normal capacity and more than 8 times the recommended levels related to the pandemic.

The records provided to Breitbart Texas show the sector has the capacity to detain slightly more than 900 migrants in holding cells. The source says there are migrants awaiting transport in the field. More are being detained at outdoor sally port loading areas around the stations to alleviate overcrowding.

A recent surge has thousands of migrants illegally entering the United States hoping to avoid the “Remain in Mexico” program currently being re-instituted at several locations along the southwest border. The program is being rolled-out this week per a federal court order.

The source says despite the emergence of the Omicron Variant, there appears to be no concern for overcrowding. Detention records reviewed by Breitbart Texas show other sectors are over their COVID-19 capacities as well — but none to the extent of Yuma Sector.

The World Health Organization notes the best practices to avoid the spread of the new variant:

The most effective steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus is to keep a physical distance of at least 1 meter from others; wear a well-fitting mask; open windows to improve ventilation; avoid poorly ventilated or crowded spaces; keep hands clean; cough or sneeze into a bent elbow or tissue; and get vaccinated when it’s their turn.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.