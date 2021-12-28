WATCH: Drone Captures Migrants Carrying Drugs Across Border into Texas

Operators of a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) observe a group of migrants smuggling marijuana into the U.S. (Video Screen Capture: U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector)
U.S. Border Patrol/Laredo Sector
Bob Price

Drone video captured the images of a group of six migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the Laredo Sector. Agents found them carrying large bundles of marijuana.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a video from a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) showing a group of six people crossing the border from Tamaulipas, Mexico, into Texas. When agents responded to the area, Landrum said they found 300 pounds of smuggled marijuana.

Operators of the SUAS coordinated with the agents to guide them directly to the location of the smuggling activity, Landrum noted.

Similarly, Del Rio Sector agents utilized technology in what Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens called a “force-multiplier” to apprehend 168 migrants illegally crossing the border near Eagle Pass, Texas.

The utilization of these types of technologies enables Border patrol agents to spend more time on actual border security incursions and less time patrolling wide-open spaces along the border.

“Technology gives our men & women an advantage, ensuring that we can apprehend them…day or night,” Chief Owens tweeted.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.