WATCH: Drone Captures Migrants Carrying Drugs Across Border into Texas

Drone video captured the images of a group of six migrants illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the Laredo Sector. Agents found them carrying large bundles of marijuana.

Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum tweeted a video from a Small Unmanned Aircraft System (SUAS) showing a group of six people crossing the border from Tamaulipas, Mexico, into Texas. When agents responded to the area, Landrum said they found 300 pounds of smuggled marijuana.

Laredo West Station agents operating a SUAS spotted 6 suspected non-citizens attempting to illegally enter the US carrying suspected narcotics. #USBP agents responded to the incursion, and through coordination with the SUAS operator, 300lbs of marijuana was seized. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/PZFR9VbMum — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum (@USBPChiefLRT) December 27, 2021

Operators of the SUAS coordinated with the agents to guide them directly to the location of the smuggling activity, Landrum noted.

Similarly, Del Rio Sector agents utilized technology in what Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens called a “force-multiplier” to apprehend 168 migrants illegally crossing the border near Eagle Pass, Texas.

These folks didn’t want to be caught.

Near the city of Eagle Pass, 168 subjects attempted to cross illegally under the cover of darkness. Technology gives our men & women an advantage, ensuring that we can apprehend them…day or night. We call that a “force-multiplier.” pic.twitter.com/MchDa6tbR1 — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) December 20, 2021

The utilization of these types of technologies enables Border patrol agents to spend more time on actual border security incursions and less time patrolling wide-open spaces along the border.

