FBI Dive Team Joins Texas Search for Missing Girl

An FBI dive team joined the search in San Antonio for a little girl who has been missing since December 20. The team arrived following a lead from investigators regarding an area near the apartment complex where the girl lived with her parents.

San Antonio police officials announced the FBI’s Underwater Search and Evidence Response Team flew to the Alamo City on Tuesday to use their technology to help find Lina Khil. The little girl disappeared from the Villas Del Cabo apartment complex on December 20, KSAT reported.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told reported on Tuesday afternoon there have been no underwater searches prior to the dive team’s arrival, the local news outlet stated. The team will utilize technology to search an area as a result of information developed by investigators.

“We don’t want to leave anything to chance,” the chief told reporters. “We’ll go as far as we need to go to satisfy the lead that we’re looking at.”

The video above shows search efforts along the bank of what appears to be a creek. Police officials continue to treat the investigation as a missing-person case, KENS CBS5 reported.

Searchers spent the holiday weekends searching through green belts and other outdoor areas in an effort to find any clues to the missing girl’s whereabouts. In the meantime, groups put together $150,000 in reward money for information leading to finding the missing child.

“Anything we get that has any kind of potential at all, we’re following it up,” Chief McManus concluded. “I wish there was more uplifting information I could give you to at least provide some hope. But I don’t have any of that information right now, unfortunately.”