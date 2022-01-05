Armed Migrant Assaults Agent in Remote Texas Border Sector

A migrant carrying a large knife assaulted a Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agent during the arrest of a group arrest. The agent did not suffer an injury during the assault.

National Border Patrol Council Local 2509 leaders tweeted an image of a group of migrants apprehended by Big Bend Sector agents. A knife can be seen laying on the hood of a patrol vehicle.

See that large knife? That knife was tucked into an illegal alien’s sleeve as he was resisting arrest. Our BPA’s face great danger yet they get up everyday to defend our nation. #BorderPatrol #Union #BorderPatrolAgent #police #honorfirst #BPUnion #policeunion #thinblueline pic.twitter.com/DWXunkM5LR — Border Patrol Union – Big Bend (@nbpc2509) January 5, 2022

The incident took place over the weekend when Van Horn Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of migrants with the assistance of a CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew. The aircrew guided the agents to the migrant group who fled into the brush, according to information provided by Border Patrol union officials.

The aircrew helped the agents round up all of the migrants. As an agent attempted to take one of the migrants into custody, the migrant reportedly resisted arrest and assaulted the agent. After getting the migrant in custody, a search revealed a large kitchen knife inside the sleeve of the migrant’s jacket.

“Our BPA’s face great danger yet they get up every day to defend our nation,” officials said in the tweet.

A union official explained the knife was not a knife to be used to cut some rope or other items — “This is a killing knife.”