Pregnant Migrant Goes into Labor After Failing to Rush Texas Border

A pregnant Haitian migrant who was trying to force her way into the U.S. failed and went into labor on the Mexican side of the border this week.

The case took place in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, where a 25-year-old Haitian woman and five other individuals tried to enter the U.S. to claim asylum. Mexican authorities at the International Bridge #2 stopped the group and were in the process of moving them when the woman went into labor.

Emergency medical personnel rushed to the scene but had to work through traffic congestion caused by the large number of motorists headed to Texas. Eventually, the paramedics were able to get to the woman, provide aid, and rush move her to a hospital where she eventually gave birth. The woman claimed to have a travel permit in Mexico.

The incident comes days after approximately 300 migrants tried to rush one of ports of entry connecting Piedras Negras with Eagle Pass. That failed rush forced authorities to stop all international traffic for an hour.

Piedras Negras continues to see a large number of migrants arriving with hopes of asylum in the U.S. Cartel-connected human smuggling organizations in Coahuila are profiting substantially in recent months after drawing traffic away from the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.