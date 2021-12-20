Exclusive Video: Group of 160 Nicaraguan Migrants Apprehended near Texas Border Town

NORMANDY, Texas — Border Patrol agents arrested 158 migrants crossing near this small West Texas town on Monday. The group was comprised of mostly Nicaraguan migrants who surrendered to authorities after walking up from the Rio Grande.

The group forded the river in the early afternoon and walked through a farm before surrendering. The group consisted of family units with small children and single adults.

Breitbart Texas captured video as agents tallied the group and took basic information from the migrants. They were transported to a processing center in nearby Eagle Pass.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted with security while arrangements were made to move the large group. The area has been hit hard with Nicaraguan, Venezuelan, and Cuban migrant groups in recent weeks.

Nearly 600 migrants were recently arrested by Border Patrol in one day. The increase in crossings is leading to overcrowding in federal facilities, resulting in the release of single adult migrants as a temporary solution.

The small farming community of Normandy falls under the Del Rio Sector. Currently, the sector is the second busiest along the entire southwest border.



