U.K. Police Arrest Two Teens in Connection to Texas Synagogue Hostage-Taking

Police in Manchester, England, announced the arrest on Sunday of two teenagers in connection to the hostage-taking incident in Colleyville, Texas. The arrest took place just hours after the confirmation of Malik Faisal Akram, a Lancashire resident, as the man who took four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police officials tweeted notice of the arrest of two teenagers in South Manchester, U.K. Officials state the arrests are “part of the ongoing investigation into the attack that took place at a Synagogue in Texas on 15 January 2022.”

#UPDATE | Counter Terrorism Policing North West update following the events in Texas: pic.twitter.com/Q3o08bc8Js — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) January 16, 2022

Officials said the teenagers remain in custody for questioning. They did not state the charges related to the arrests.

The U.K. news outlet, Independent, reported the arrest, noting that the arrest took place under an investigation by the Counter Terror Policing Nort West unit.

The ages and genders of the arrested teenagers have not been released, the Independent reported. The arrests came within hours of the FBI announcing the identity of the hostage-taker, 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram. The suspect died Saturday night in Texas as the FBI’s Hostage Rescue Team made entry to the synagogue.

Om a written statement on Sunday, the FBI stated that there was “no indication that other individuals are involved” in the hostage-taking incident.

Akram took four people hostage on Saturday morning at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Breitbart News reported.

The BBC reports that Akram was originally from the Blackburn area of Lancashire. U.S. sources told the British news agency that Akram arrived in this country about two weeks ago at New York’s JFK International Airport.

