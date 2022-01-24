Mexican Journalist Killed in Tijuana, 3rd Instance of 2022

A gunman shot and killed a journalist in Tijuana Sunday. The murder is the third of its kind in Mexico for 2022 and the second in Tijuana over a 7-day period.

The murder took place on Sunday night when a gunman shot and killed Lourdes Maldonado inside her vehicle, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office revealed.

La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) informa que una mujer periodista fue asesinada en la colonia Santa Fe, en la ciudad de Tijuana, a causa de las heridas resultantes al haber sido atacada con un arma de fuego, mientras se encontraba en un vehículo. — Fiscalía General del Estado de Baja California (@FGEBC) January 24, 2022

According to Punto Norte, Maldonado’s belongings were left untouched. By the time paramedics were on scene, she had died from her wounds.

Sr @lopezobrador_ otro periodistas muerto en Tijuana, ahora fue la compañera Lourdes Maldonado quién fue asesinada hoy ¿qué está pasando en Tijuana porque las agresiones a la prensa? Quiénes defendemos derechos humanos y la libertad expresión en México exigimos una investigación. pic.twitter.com/abAqPP8ZVW — Omar Bello Pineda (@OmarBelloZihua) January 24, 2022

Maldonado previously asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to help her since she felt threatened by a top politician from his party. Maldonado made the request during one of AMLO’s daily press briefings.

#ULTIMAHORA

ASESINAN en Tijuana a la periodista Lourdes Maldonado ‘VENGO A PEDIR AYUDA. TEMO X MI VIDA’, dijo al Pte @lopezobrador_ en una #mañanera Acababa de ganar un litigio vs el exgobernador Jaime Bonilla. Hoy es la 3era colega asesinada del añopic.twitter.com/fs5qJdWf1u — Ruido en la Red (@RuidoEnLaRed) January 24, 2022

Maldonado’s murder comes days after a gunman shot and killed Margarito Martinez, a photojournalist with international prestige. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Martinez was threatened in the past and sought government protection. That murder also came days before the stabbing death of Jose Luis Gamboa in Veracruz.

#MEXICO: CPJ is shocked by the murder of Lourdes Maldonado, the second reporter to be killed in the city of Tijuana in less than a week, is investigating the case and calls on authorities to thoroughly and transparently investigate the attack. https://t.co/UltXbAxajU — CPJ Américas (@CPJAmericas) January 24, 2022

International press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media. Most crimes against journalists routinely go unpunished.

ARTICLE 19 condena y documenta el asesinato de la periodista Lourdes Maldonado López, ocurrido hoy en Tijuana, Baja California. Es la segunda persona periodista asesinada en esa ciudad en una semana y la tercera en México durante el primer mes de 2022. pic.twitter.com/oSctFhwHy1 — ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex) January 24, 2022

