Mexican Journalist Killed in Tijuana, 3rd Instance of 2022

A gunman shot and killed a journalist in Tijuana Sunday. The murder is the third of its kind in Mexico for 2022 and the second in Tijuana over a 7-day period.

The murder took place on Sunday night when a gunman shot and killed Lourdes Maldonado inside her vehicle, the Baja California Attorney General’s Office revealed.

According to Punto Norte, Maldonado’s belongings were left untouched. By the time paramedics were on scene, she had died from her wounds.

Maldonado previously asked Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) to help her since she felt threatened by a top politician from his party. Maldonado made the request during one of AMLO’s daily press briefings.

Maldonado’s murder comes days after a gunman shot and killed Margarito Martinez, a photojournalist with international prestige. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, Martinez was threatened in the past and sought government protection. That murder also came days before the stabbing death of Jose Luis Gamboa in Veracruz.

International press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for media. Most crimes against journalists routinely go unpunished.

 

