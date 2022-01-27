Texas Highway Patrol Announces Funeral for Special Agent Killed near Border

Funeral arrangements were finalized in El Paso, Texas, for Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Special Agent Anthony Carlos Salas. A viewing will take place on Thursday evening followed by a funeral mass on Friday with DPS and military honor guards.

Special Agent Salas died as a result of injuries sustained in a single vehicle accident while performing duties with the Border Patrol’s Special Operations Branch in Eagle Pass. Special Agent Salas was aiding Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of migrants when the accident occurred.

Special Agent Salas, 37, joined the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Highway Patrol in 2013 and was stationed in El Paso. He served as a Highway Patrol trooper before a promotion to special agent in the Criminal Investigations Division. Special Agent Salas was a member of the DPS West Texas Special Response Team and had previously served in the United States Marine Corps.

Special Agent Anthony “AC” Salas is survived by his wife, Lizzett Salas; his daughters Alessandra and Isabella Salas; his son Luke Salas; and parents Juan Carlos Salas and Teresa Sosa Salas.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.