Mexican Authorities Seize Large Drug, Ammunition Cache near Texas Border

Mexican authorities seized a large cache of ammunition and drugs in a rural area near the border with Texas.

The discovery took place over the weekend in northwestern Tamaulipas, a government news release revealed.

Authorities found 4,100 ammunition magazines for AR-15 and AK-47 rifles, 6,300 rounds, and almost 1,500 pounds of marijuana.

The general location is known as “La Riberena” south of Starr County, Texas, and is one of the busiest smuggling corridors into the U.S.

The region has seen a dramatic spike in violence in recent weeks as the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas tries to take control from the Gulf Cartel. In response, Mexican state authorities have increased their presence.

