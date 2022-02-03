Texas State Troopers Assist in Remote West Texas Migrant Apprehensions

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assisted Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of 70 migrants in remote regions of the Big Bend Sector over a 36-hour period.

National Border Patrol Council Local 2509 officials tweeted photos of multiple large groups of migrants apprehended while attempting to avoid arrest. Most wore camouflage and dark clothing in their attempt to sneak into the U.S. interior under the cover of darkness.

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers assigned to Operation Lone Star and an aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations to arrest 70 migrants in a 36-hour period earlier this week, the Border Patrol union officials reported. The apprehensions took place in remote regions near Marfa, Van Horn, and Alpine, Texas.

The union officials tagged Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for not providing help. “Maybe (a) change in policy?” they asked. “Notice they’re all in CAMO! & not giving up!”

The DPS troopers are providing additional law enforcement resources in the State of Texas’ efforts to fill in the gap created by the changes in border security and immigration policies under the Biden Administration. More than 1,000 troopers and 10,000 service members of the Texas Military Department are engaged in the border security mission to deter illegal border crossings and arrest migrants for violations of Texas law.

Our mission under Gov. @GregAbbott_TX‘s #OperationLoneStar never stops. Our work to secure the border continues, day and night, w/Troopers working on the ground, while our aircraft and marine units take to the skies and waterways. Our goal is to protect and serve our state. pic.twitter.com/kVOWjGEoSg — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) February 2, 2022