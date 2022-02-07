FBI Warns of Spike in Physical, Virtual Kidnappings Along U.S.-Mexico Border

The FBI is warning about a rise in kidnapping and extortion along the U.S.-Mexico Border, adding that victims often do not report crimes for fear of deportation.

The El Paso field office has seen an increase in physical and hoax kidnappings, according to a prepared statement.

“These types of cases are tragic,” said Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey R. Downey. “It’s not the amount of money involved; it’s the fact innocent victims are tricked into believing their loved ones are in danger and the horror and helplessness they feel as they scramble to secure what they think is their release.”

According to the FBI, the cases targeting migrants present another obstacle since victims often refuse to come forward for fear of deportation. Breitbart Texas has documented cases of physical kidnappings in Mexico and some in Texas, where authorities have rescued migrants being held for ransom by smugglers.

While in traditional kidnappings a victim is physically held for payment, virtual or hoax kidnappings involve a victim being falsely told that a loved one has been taken and is then coerced into paying a ransom.

Investigators say scammers are calling random hotel rooms in El Paso, claiming they are surrounded by gunmen. Call recipients are instructed to capture photos or video of themselves. Those images are then sent to relatives for a ransom.

The FBI advises the public to look for the following indicators:

Calls are usually made from an outside or non-U.S. area code.

May involve multiple, successive phone calls.

Calls do not come from the kidnapped victim’s phone.

Callers go to great lengths to keep you on the phone.

Callers prevent you from calling or locating the “kidnapped” victim.

Ransom money is only accepted via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, or Peer 2 Peer payment apps

Agents recommend that those who receive a phone call about a potential kidnapping should: