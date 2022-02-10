Abortions in Texas Fall 60 Percent Under First Month of New Law

Abortions in Texas fell by approximately 60 percent during the first month following the implementation of the state’s new law which bans most procedures once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Texas Health and Human Services officials report abortions in August numbered approximately 5,400. One month later, after the new Texas abortion law went into effect, that number fell to under 2,200, the Associated Press reported.

On September 1, 2021, Texas became the first state to put a “heartbeat” abortion law into effect, Breitbart News reported. The law took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court did not take up a request by abortion provides for an injunction.

The Texas measure contains a unique enforcement mechanism whereby any private citizen may file a civil lawsuit against an abortion provider or any other individual who “aids or abets” a “criminal abortion,” Breitbart’s Dr. Susan Berry reported on September 1.

Today, @GregAbbott_TX signed the Texas Heartbeat Act! Thanks to @SenBryanHughes @ShelbySlawson for leading on Life to protect all babies with a detectable heartbeat. #txlege #prolife pic.twitter.com/zAjsJb8dAW — Texas Right to Life (Text ProLife to 40237) (@TXRightToLife) May 19, 2021

Following passage by the Texas Legislature, Texas Governor Greg signed the bill into law on May 19. The bill passed by a vote of 18-12 in the Texas Senate and 83-64 in the House. Both chambers are controlled by Republicans.

The drop in abortion numbers in Texas in September illustrates the sharp drop from previous reports by doctors over the previous five months, the AP reported. The article notes that some women chose to leave the state to clinics in neighboring states.