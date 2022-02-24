Texas Deputy Killed with Own Gun in Mall Attack

HOUSTON, Texas — A man shot and killed a Texas constable’s deputy with his own weapon during an altercation. The deputy was working an off-duty job at a local shopping mall.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters Wednesday night that San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Deputy Constable Neil Adams engaged with an as-yet-unidentified subject while working an off-duty job at the PlazAmericas Mall. An altercation ensued and the subject allegedly took Deputy Adams’ pistol and shot him, Fox 26 Houston reported.

Houston police officers responded to the scene and found the subject at the food court. The subject approached the officers with a “sharp-edged weapon,” Chief Finner told reporters. The officers shot the subject, who later died at a local hospital.

Deputy Adams also died from his wounds after being transported to a hospital.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers told Breitbart that Adams’ death “is a shock to the whole community.” He said Adams is a hero and is loved by all.

The constable expressed his frustration with the current anti-police sentiment in the media and some politicians.

“This is it for me,” Rogers said. “All of this can cause an officer to second guess their actions leading to hesitation that can get them killed. The rapidly rising crime rate is a direct consequence of the lack of respect for police.”

He added that Adams was dedicated to the residents of San Jacinto County. “He worked hard. He took care of his family. He took care of the constituents of his county,” the constable told reporters Wednesday night.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Mark Herman tweeted, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!”

Witnesses to the shooting reported panic as the incident unfolded. “We were scared! Everybody was scared; we were trying to hide somewhere,” Danny, a witness who asked that his last name be withheld, told Fox 26. “I heard a couple of shots in the building and the people were running outside crushing each other, and they told me somebody was dead in the store.”

Krishna Frazier added, “You could hear people pointing to the victim the suspect who had the gun and the officers ran towards him and all you could hear is gunshots going off between the officer and the suspect.” She said she saw officers trying to aid Deputy Adams, “but he didn’t make it.”

258th District Court Judge Travis Kitchens, whose court covers San Jacinto County posted on Facebook, “My heart goes out to Neil and the Adams Family for the senseless loss. Please pray for DeeDee (Adams) and safety of all law enforcement.”

Adams’ wife DeeDee Adams serves as San Jacinto and also previously worked at the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office, Constable Rogers told Breitbart.