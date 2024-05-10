Attorney General Andrew Bailey of Missouri has demanded the Department of Justice turn over “communications relating to the illicit prosecutions of President Trump.”

In a lengthy thread posted to X on Thursday, Bailey said he believes the Biden White House has been orchestrating the prosecutions of former President Trump.

“I am demanding the DOJ turn over communications relating to the illicit prosecutions of President Trump. This includes communications between the DOJ and Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, New York AG Leticia James, and Fulton County DA Fani Willis,” he said.

“Thanks to evidence that has come to light, my office has reason to believe Biden’s corrupt Department of Justice is the headquarters of the illicit prosecutions against President Trump,” he added.

Bailey said the investigations into Trump appear to have been conducted in coordination with the Department of Justice, citing the “move of the third-highest ranking member of the Department of Justice, Matthew Colangelo, to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in order to prosecute President Trump in December 2022.”

“In addition, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg worked alongside New York Attorney General Letitia James in pursuing civil litigation against former President Trump, using that experience as a springboard from which to campaign for his current position,” noted Bailey.

“During that campaign, Bragg promised ‘if elected, [he] would go after Trump.’ Once he won election, he pledged ‘to personally focus on the high-profile probe into former President Donald Trump’s business practices,'” he added.

According to Fox News, Bailey requested the communications through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

“Bailey asked for all communications including documents, calendar appointments, meeting minutes and agendas related to Colangelo’s move to Bragg’s office. He also asked for all similar communications between DOJ and the offices of Bragg, New York Attorney General Leticia James and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis,” it noted.

