Large Migrant Group Apprehensions Increase in Remote West Texas Border Sector

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents report increasing numbers of large migrant groups attempting to avoid apprehension in Texas’ most remote region. In a recent incident, agents apprehended 60 migrants near Presidio, Texas.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted an image on Friday of a large group of migrants being apprehended near Presidio, Texas.

This morning U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Presidio Station apprehended a large group of approximately 60 undocumented non-citizens near Presidio. The group consisted of single adults and family units from Cuba. The subjects were transported to the station for processing. pic.twitter.com/1VFdcwTDIc — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) March 4, 2022

The Presidio Station agents encountered the group of 60 migrants. They identified the group as single adults and family units from Cuba.

The agents transported the migrants to the station for processing.

McGoffin has been reporting frequent apprehensions of large migrant groups attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior. Many of the migrant groups wear camouflage.

Today, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sanderson station apprehended multiple groups resulting in the arrest of more than 50 undocumented non-citizens throughout the Sanderson area of responsibility. All subjects were transported to the Alpine station for processing. #USBP pic.twitter.com/eY7MbHvWJn — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 25, 2022

Last week, the Big Bend Sector chief reported more groups of migrants attempting to hide from agents, Breitbart Texas reported. Some are detected through the use of surveillance while others are apprehended with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrews.

During the first four months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, 2021, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended nearly 13,000 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 63 percent over the same period in FY21. February apprehension numbers are not yet available.

