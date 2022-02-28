Migrant Apprehensions Surge in Texas’ Most Remote Border Region

Big Bend Sector officials report significant numbers of migrants in this far West Texas remote border region. Many wear camouflage and travel under the cover of darkness to avoid arrest.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted multiple reports of migrant groups being apprehended in recent days. Some are detected through the use of surveillance technology while others are apprehended with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrews.

grass and brush. Agents were able to apprehend all subjects. All subjects were transported to Sierra Blanca for processing. #USBP #CBPAMO #TeamWork — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 28, 2022

Chief McGoffin tweeted an image Monday morning showing a group of 10 migrants discovered by an AMO aircrew near Van Horn, Texas. The aircrew successfully guided the ground-based Border Patrol agents from the Van Horn Station to the migrants’ location. The agents placed the migrants under arrest and transported them to the Sierra Blanca Station for processing.

On Friday, Sanderson Station agents encountered multiple migrant groups and took more than 50 migrants into custody. The agents transported the “undocumented non-citizens” to the Alpine Station for processing, McGoffin reported.

Today, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Sanderson station apprehended multiple groups resulting in the arrest of more than 50 undocumented non-citizens throughout the Sanderson area of responsibility. All subjects were transported to the Alpine station for processing. #USBP pic.twitter.com/eY7MbHvWJn — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 25, 2022

Van Horn Station agents teamed up with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers one day earlier to apprehend another group of seven migrants attempting to avoid arrest by moving under the cover of darkness. Mobile surveillance technology enabled the agents to detect and track the migrants while law enforcement responded to the location.

The agents tracked the foot signs through the brush and placed the migrants under arrest. They transported the migrants to the Sierra Blanca station for processing.

towards Highway 90 south of Van Horn, Texas. Agents followed foot sign and were able to encounter the subjects concealed in the brush. All subjects were apprehended and transported to the Sierra Blanca station. — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) February 25, 2022

During the first four months of Fiscal Year 22, which began on October 1, 2021, Big Bend Sector agents apprehended nearly 13,000 migrants. This represents an increase of nearly 63 percent over the same period in FY21.

