Border Patrol Finds Body of 4-Year-Old Migrant Child in Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Border Patrol agents discovered the body of a 4-year-old Nicaraguan migrant child missing since March 5 after her 32-year-old mother dropped the child into the current as she crossed the Rio Grande. Agents assigned to the marine unit discovered the body Thursday, several miles from where the child was dropped. A local funeral home is reportedly arranging to transfer the body to her mother’s new residence in Florida.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the child was reported missing on Saturday morning when the child’s mother, part of a large group, surrendered to Army National Guard troops. The woman told the troops she lost hold of her child and saw her swept away by the current.

Border Patrol agents and authorities in Mexico began an exhaustive search but were unable to locate the child until Thursday.

At the time of the incident, the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) reported the water flow in the river had increased significantly due to scheduled water releases from the Amistad Reservoir in Del Rio, Texas. The depth and currents of the river fluctuate significantly due to rain or scheduled water releases.

The migrant mother has not been charged criminally as of press time.

The current border crisis has seen migrant deaths increase drastically over previous years. According to CBP, nearly 600 were recorded in fiscal year 2021, compared to 254 in 2020.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.