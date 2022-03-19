100 Migrants from 10 Countries Apprehended in Single Arizona Border Crossing

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants who illegally crossed the border earlier this week. The migrants came to the U.S. from ten different countries.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem tweeted a photo of a group of 100 migrants who surrendered to Border Patrol agents on March 15 after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. Yuma Station agents identified the migrants as citizens of ten different nations.

#USBP #YumaSector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 100 migrants yesterday after they illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico. Migrants from approximately 10 different countries were transported to the Yuma station for processing.#BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/pravCV9vRg — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) March 17, 2022

Elsewhere in the sector, Welton Station agents interdicted a human smuggling attempt. During an immigration traffic stop, the agent identified the alleged smuggler as a U.S. citizen.

#YumaSector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station intercepted a smuggling attempt Monday. The U.S. citizen driver had a felony conviction for agg assault with a deadly weapon and served nearly seven years in prison. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/0KZW6Vniz2 — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) March 15, 2022

A records check revealed the alleged smuggler has a criminal history including a felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He served nearly seven years in prison following the conviction, Chief Clem tweeted.

So far this year, Yuma Sector agents apprehended nearly 120,000 migrants. Agents apprehended 20,329 of those just in February, the latest month for which statistics are available from CBP officials.