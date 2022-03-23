Illegal Alien Soccer Coach Gets Prison for Child Porn — Groomed 15-Year-Old Girl, Solicited Sexts

McALLEN, Texas — A foreign soccer coach living in south Texas illegally was sent to prison for almost 18 years for attempting to and collecting intimate content from of his underage female players.

Late last week, Oscar Eloy Hinojosa, a local youth soccer coach, went before U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez who sentenced him to 17 years and 6 months in prison. Hinojosa pleaded guilty to the charges of production of child pornography in December 2021.

Since Hinojosa is in the country illegally, he will be deported after his sentence, a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office added.

According to prosecutors, between March 2020 and June 2021, Hinojosa gained the trust of one of his 15-year-old players and then groomed her by professing his love for the minor. The soccer coach then convinced the girl to send him sexually explicit content.

Hinojosa also attempted to groom another girl but was not able to extract similar images. Prosecutors claimed he used similar emotional appeals.

“With this sentencing, we have removed a dangerous child predator from the community and sent a message that we are committed to aggressively pursuing anyone who seeks to exploit children,” said Shane Folden, special agent in charge of the San Antonio Office of U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, which was the lead agency in the case. “We will continue to dedicate our law enforcement resources to identify and bring to justice predators who traumatize and victimize children.”

Luisana Moreno is a contributing writer for Breitbart Texas.