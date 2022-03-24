EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Texas to Complete Border Wall Section this Week

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The State of Texas is scheduled to complete a two-mile section of local border wall this week, according to a project contractor. Additional jobs are in the works and some are nearing completion in other sectors.

Video shot by Breitbart Texas shows the expanse of the new Texas-funded border wall that a contractor on the project says will complete this week. The tw0-mile-long border wall span is being built along a state-owned right of way in an area notorious for narcotics and human smuggling, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart. The close proximity to residential neighborhoods enables smugglers and migrants to quickly disappear.

This section of the border wall is being built on the site where Eagle Pass Station Border Patrol Agent Jefferson was killed in January 1996 by narcotics smugglers.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the construction of the border wall last June. In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas, Governor Abbott announced the immediate construction by the State of new border barriers.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” the governor said at the time. “And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

The new border wall consists of 18-foot tall steel bollards with a concrete base. There are multiple gates in the wall that can be opened by law enforcement officials as necessary.

Earlier this month, Governor Abbott told Breitbart the State will be building additional border wall segments utilizing 30-foot bollard wall panels acquired by Texas from the federal government. The panels were being stored by the Biden Administration after the president canceled congressionally approved border wall project.

“Texas is the first state ever to build a border wall,” Governor Abbott told Breitbart in an exclusive interview. “A lot of the border wall is being built by border wall material that there was a contract for, Texas bought it from contractors who built the wall for President Trump. We’re building the exact same wall.”

The acquired panels will build approximately two more miles of the border wall on private land donated to Texas by the ranch owners, the governor added.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials added that an additional two-mile border wall segment is nearing completion in Rio Grande City. This wall is in the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

