WATCH: Smuggler Leaves Migrant Zipped in Duffel Bag Inside Burning Vehicle

Texas DPS troopers help Border Patrol agents rescue a migrant woman trapped in a smuggler's burning vehicle. (Texas DPS Body Cam)
Texas DPS Body Cam
Bob Price

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper assisted Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents in rescuing a migrant woman abandoned in a burning vehicle. The woman was zipped in a duffel bag.

Following a vehicle pursuit on March 24 that began in Webb County, Texas, and ended in LaSalle County, DPS troopers teamed up with Border Patrol agents to rescue a migrant woman from the smuggler’s vehicle after it caught on fire. The human smuggler ran off and left the woman zipped up inside a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV.

DPS officials tweeted the video showing Sgt. Genaro Hinojosa breaking the rear window of the burning vehicle. DPS and Border Patrol then pulled the black bag from the SUV and helped the woman get out.

It is not known if the law enforcement team apprehended the fleeing human smuggler who left the woman trapped inside the burning vehicle. Her nationality was also not disclosed.

Officials said Encinal Police Department officers also assisted in the pursuit and rescue.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,000 Texas DPS troopers to South Texas to assist Border Patrol agents under Operation Lone Star.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.