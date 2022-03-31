WATCH: Smuggler Leaves Migrant Zipped in Duffel Bag Inside Burning Vehicle

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper assisted Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents in rescuing a migrant woman abandoned in a burning vehicle. The woman was zipped in a duffel bag.

Following a vehicle pursuit on March 24 that began in Webb County, Texas, and ended in LaSalle County, DPS troopers teamed up with Border Patrol agents to rescue a migrant woman from the smuggler’s vehicle after it caught on fire. The human smuggler ran off and left the woman zipped up inside a duffel bag in the rear of the SUV.

MUST WATCH: @TxDPS assisted #USBP with a vehicle pursuit that ended with the vehicle crashing & igniting on fire. The smuggler fled leaving behind a female immigrant trapped inside the vehicle. @TxDPSSouth Sgt Genaro Hinojosa sprung into action and broke the rear window. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3qOMwoKrGw — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 31, 2022

DPS officials tweeted the video showing Sgt. Genaro Hinojosa breaking the rear window of the burning vehicle. DPS and Border Patrol then pulled the black bag from the SUV and helped the woman get out.

A duffle bag was removed from inside the vehicle containing a female immigrant concealed inside a duffle bag. @TxDPS continues to combat human smugglers who choose profit over public safety. Great example of teamwork among our partners – USBP & Encinal PD2/2 #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/VO0OJBJnIu — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) March 31, 2022

It is not known if the law enforcement team apprehended the fleeing human smuggler who left the woman trapped inside the burning vehicle. Her nationality was also not disclosed.

Officials said Encinal Police Department officers also assisted in the pursuit and rescue.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed more than 1,000 Texas DPS troopers to South Texas to assist Border Patrol agents under Operation Lone Star.