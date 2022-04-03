75 Migrants Packed Like Sardines in Dump Trailer in Texas near Border

State and federal law enforcement officials in West Texas apprehended a group of migrants packed like sardines in a dump trailer. The traffic stop took place near Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens tweeted a photo showing a group of 75 migrants packed in a dump trailer. “This failed mass smuggling load is a good example of the dangerous tactics used by criminals just to make [money],” the chief tweeted.

By the truckload… Agents apprehend 75 subjects in one event while assisting our partners on a traffic stop near Carrizo Springs, TX. This failed mass smuggling load is a good example of the dangerous tactics used by criminals just to make $$. pic.twitter.com/kX82FBzpmw — Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens (@USBPChiefDRT) April 3, 2022

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers operating under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission teamed up with Border Patrol agents to interdict the dangerous human smuggling operation.

Not far away, DPS troopers and members of the Texas National Guard working brush operations on private ranches in Kinney County apprehended a group of 19 migrants.

Some were wearing ‘booties’ over their shoes to avoid further detection by leaving shoe tracks, but with boots on the ground & technology the teams were able to track, detect & apprehend. pic.twitter.com/tphgpumhuv — TxDPS – South Texas Region (@TxDPSSouth) April 1, 2022

Under Operation Lone Star, troopers arrested more than 4,300 arrests of migrants for the state crime of criminal trespass, DPS officials tweeted.

In March, Border Patrol agents set a new record for apprehending migrants during the Biden-era. Agents apprehended more than 209,000 migrants — 41,000 in the Del Rio Sector alone, Breitbart Texas reported.

Since the beginning of the new fiscal year in October, agents apprehended a total of more than 1,000,000 migrants, a source within CBP disclosed.