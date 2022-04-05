Five Smuggled Parrots Seized at Texas Border Crossing

Federal officials seized parrots being smuggled across the border from Mexico into far West Texas. The five birds were packed in a shoe box.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte international crossing in El Paso, Texas, on March 30 observed a vehicle approaching for inspection prior to entry into the United States, according to information obtained from El Paso CBP officials.

El Paso CBP officers seized 5 live parrots hidden in a shoe box last week. The seizure marked the second time in recent weeks where CBP officers in the El Paso area encountered live birds. READ: https://t.co/WyhYJpwFem pic.twitter.com/SpL2VkUXPr — CBP (@CBP) April 4, 2022

The officers referred the driver and two passengers to a secondary inspection area where they conducted a search of the vehicle. The search led to the discovery of a shoe box on the rear seat, officials stated. After opening the box, the officers found five undeclared parrots.

CBP officers seized the smuggled birds and turned them over to veterinarians at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“CBP officers working at locations across the southwest border do encounter smuggled birds, reptiles, and other wildlife while they are performing their primary homeland security mission,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “Unfortunately there is a market for these animals but rest assured that the attention to detail exhibited by members of the CBP team will routinely identify these smugglers.”

El Paso CBP officials said this is not the first time they found smuggled parrots in recent weeks. About three weeks earlier, CBP officers assigned to the Columbus port of entry in New Mexico found two more smuggled parrots. Those birds were also packed in a shoe box, officials reported.