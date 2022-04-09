226 Migrants Apprehended in Single Border Crossing in 24 Hours

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 226 migrants at a single border crossing location in a 24-hour period. The apprehensions are part of a record number of migrant crossings along the southwest border with Mexico.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted photos of agents making apprehensions of two large migrant groups at a single border crossing on Thursday and Friday.

Happening Now: Rio Grande City agents are currently in La Grulla, TX with a large group of 100+ migrants. Last night, RGC agents apprehended an additional 126 migrants in the same location. pic.twitter.com/OlkDgSaxsT — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) April 8, 2022

Hastings said Rio Grande City agents apprehended one group of more than 100 migrants near La Grulla, Texas, during the early morning hours of April 8. Less than 24 hours earlier, the agents apprehended another 126 migrants at the same location.

Unofficial apprehension numbers obtained from a source operating under U.S. Customs and Border Protection told Breitbart Texas that Rio Grande Valley Sector agents apprehended nearly 44,000 migrants in March. This was part of a total of approximately 209,000 migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents along the entire southwest border with Mexico.

The March apprehensions put the total during the first six months of Fiscal Year 2022 at more than one million, Breitbart reported. The source revealed the startling number of apprehensions that appear to still be on the increase.

Border Patrol agents and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers are expected to be overwhelmed with migrant crossings in the days and weeks following the expected end of Title 42 in late May. The resources of many federal law enforcement agencies are supposed to be stretched thin as they respond to the expected spike in already record-setting border crossings.

Texas Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX) told Fox News on Wednesday that the administration is anticipating approximately 500,000 migrants to cross the border in the weeks following the end of Title 42.

“They’re talking about 500,000 in the next five weeks,” McCaul told Fox News. “That would be 100,000 people per week coming into the country. We don’t know who they are.”

In response, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the Texas Military Department to begin mass migration response rehearsals along the state’s border with Mexico.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Gov. Abbott also announced plans to bus migrants released by federal officials in Texas to Washington, D.C., Breitbart reported.

“We are taking them to the United States Capitol where the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” the governor added. The governor signed the letter to TDEM Chief Nim Kid ordering the action.

“Texans have a backbone and the will to secure our border,” Abbott stated. “Two things that Joe Biden does not have.”

The governor added that the Biden administration is already busing released migrants from the border region to San Antonio.

“I’ve got a better idea,” he explained. “Instead of busing these people to San Antonio, let’s continue the ride — all the way to Washington, D.C.”