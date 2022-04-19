2 Infants Rescued with Abandoned Migrant Group in West Texas Border Desert

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants after human smugglers abandoned them in the remote West Texas desert. The group included two infants.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted a photo showing a Sanderson Station Border Patrol agent with a migrant child rescued from the desert. The chief reported the Border Patrol received a 911 call from a migrant group indicating they had been abandoned by their human smugglers.

The group had two children under the age of 1 accompanied by their parents. Border Patrol officials urge anyone in distress to call 911 or to activate a rescue beacon before becoming a casualty. In fiscal year 2021, Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents had more than 700 rescues. — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) April 18, 2022

Sanderson Station agents responded to the area and located the group of lost migrants. The group included two children under the age of one year, the chief reported.

Due to the vast expanse of territory covered in the Big Bend Sector, agents rely on high-tech surveillance systems to move agents directly to groups attempting to illegally make their way into the United States.

McGoffin tweeted a photo last week that illustrates the capabilities of the advanced technology systems utilized in the sector.

all subjects. All subjects were transported to the station for processing. #USBP #GoodJob — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) April 13, 2022

The surveillance tower detected a group of 55 migrants near Presidio, Texas. During processing, the agents identified them all as Cuban nationals. The agents took all of the migrants into custody.

natural elements and dangerous terrain in this area. #SafetyFirst #USBP — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) April 12, 2022